Cyprus Earthquake Felt in Lebanon, Syria

An earthquake rocked the island nation of Cyprus on Thursday and was felt across nearby Lebanon.

Lebanon’s state-run National Center for Geophysics said a 5.4-magnitude earthquake jolted Cyprus at 4:27pm Beirut time.

Citizens in various Lebanese regions, especially Beirut, Mount Lebanon, Akkar, Tripoli, Western Bekaa, Keserwan, Sidon and the South felt the quake, the National News Agency said.

The earthquake was also felt in several Syrian regions according to media reports.