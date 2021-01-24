Israeli Troops Nab 7 Cows from Lebanon’s al-Wazzani

Fifteen Israeli soldiers on Sunday opened the border gate at al-Wazzani and scoured the area facing the parks, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

“Before their withdrawal, they seized seven cows,” the agency added.

Israeli forces had recently abducted a Lebanese shepherd from the Kfarshouba area and accused him of being a Hizbullah spy. He was released several days later.

Another abduction attempt was also recorded in recent days.