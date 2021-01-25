Wehbe Issues Circular to Lebanese Embassies Seeking Expat Assistance

Caretaker Foreign Minister Charbel Wehbe on Monday issued a circular to all Lebanese embassies around the world asking them to encourage expats to provide medical assistance for crisis-hit Lebanon amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

In his circular, Wehbe asked the embassies to seek assistance from Lebanese expats and civil and international bodies capable of providing much-needed assistance at the level of medical equipment, and all kinds of medicines, especially those related to confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

The circular expressed appreciation for the “Lebanese abroad and their readiness to assist their relatives at home, whether through the official institutions or through clubs, municipalities and community bodies.”