Aoun Stresses Commitment to U.N. Resolutions, Especially 1701

President Michel Aoun on Monday emphasized Lebanon’s keenness on “cooperating with the U.N. in all fields” and on “adhering to U.N. conventions and resolutions, especially Resolution 1701.”

He also called on U.N. agencies to “continue offering support and assistance to Lebanon, especially amid the difficult circumstances it is currently going through.”

Aoun voiced his remarks in a farewell meeting with outgoing U.N. Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jan Kubis, who has been appointed as the U.N. Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL).

In appreciation of Kubis’ efforts in Lebanon, the president decorated the U.N. diplomat with National Order Of The Cedar (Knight Grade), wishing him success in his new mission.