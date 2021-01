A 100 jihadists were killed this month in a joint Franco-Malian offensive in the West African country's lawless center, the Malian army said Tuesday.

"A 100 terrorists were neutralized, about 20 captured and several motorbikes and war equipment were seized" during the operation with France's Barkhane force, which aims to eradicate jihadists in the Sahel region, the Malian army said on its website.