Report: Hariri Likely to Visit Paris as Govt Deadlock Persists

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is reportedly “settling some issues” before he kicks off a visit to Paris following the efforts exerted by the French administration towards Lebanon, al-Joumhouria daily reported on Wednesday.

Well-informed sources said the French administration represented by Emmanuel Macron, after the US President Joe Biden assumed office, has made endeavors in that direction. The two sides held contacts and expressed willingness to act together on the “situation in the Middle East, and on the situation in Lebanon.”

But the sources noted that Macron-US contacts are still unable to find the appropriate approach to help restore the government formation talks between Hariri and President Michel Aoun.

Aoun and Hariri last met on January 9 when Hariri submitted a government format that Aoun rejected.