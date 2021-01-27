Biden, Japan PM Push for 'Complete Denuclearization' of Korean Peninsula
U.S. President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Wednesday urged denuclearization of the whole Korean peninsula in their first phone call since Biden took office, the White House said.
"They discussed regional security issues, including China and North Korea. They together affirmed the necessity of complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, and the early resolution of the abductions issue," the White House said in a statement.
