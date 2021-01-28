Lebanon Receives Aid from Egypt

Egypt announced on Thursday that three planes loaded with medical and humanitarian aid were sent to Lebanon to help it cope with the coronavirus.

Egyptian Health Minister Hala Zayed announced the aid upon her arrival at the Rafik Hariri International Airport where she was received by caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan.

“Egypt provided three aid planes to confront coronavirus in Lebanon and the relief air bridge will continue as long as the pandemic continues,” she said in a joint press conference with Hamad.

“The Lebanese people have the ability to endure and overcome challenges and have set many examples for the whole world. Lebanon will regain its greatness,” she added.

For his part, Hassan said: “The challenges are difficult, the times that Lebanon is going through are difficult, and the circumstances are exceptional, but we believe that with solidarity of Arab societies we can overcome the challenge.”