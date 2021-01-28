Judge Aoun Sues BDL Governor, Others in ‘Subsidized Dollar’ Case

Judge Ghada Aoun has reportedly filed a lawsuit against Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh on charges of “deception in handling the subsidized dollar” case, LBCI reported Thursday.

Aoun has also filed a lawsuit against Maya Dabbagh, the head of the Banking Control Commission on charges of “job negligence.”

LBCI also said that the Judge has filed charges against Michel Mcattaf, a shareholder in a Lebanese company that ships banknotes from abroad to Lebanon, and against exchange shop owner Abdul Rahman al-Fayed on accusations of violating administrative orders.