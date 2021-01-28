Lebanon Launches Registration Platform for COVID-19 Vaccination

Caretaker Minister of Health Hamad Hassan, and Information Minister Manal Abdul Samad, launched on Thursday the national platform for registration for the coronavirus vaccine, in a press conference held at the Ministry of Public Health.

The goal is to "deliver real information to the citizens, and we pray they respond to the government initiative to achieve societal immunity,” said Hassan.

"Within two weeks, the number of beds in government hospitals will be 300, and this is a great achievement," he declared.

"The law that has been promulgated is modern, and thus Lebanon is in the Legislative Council keeping pace with the latest innovations to protect society," Hassan went on, considering that "what has been accomplished on paper can only be made real through implementation on the ground, and this requires a commitment from all references to work on the principle of equality, outside of political, geographical and sectarian considerations."

"The Ministry of Health will adopt the approved standards strictly," he affirmed.

For her part, Abdul Samad noted that "the government has fulfilled its promise in terms of transparency and the right to access information. Unfortunately, the number of infections at present is large among [productive] citizens aged between 20 and 59."

"Information and facts must be made accessible to all citizens so they can base their choice of whether or not to take the vaccine upon those facts," she said, stressing that media professionals are among the categories that should be prioritized in terms of vaccination.

Abdul Samad also announced that "there will be a series of meetings with the media to launch a media plan to battle the coronavirus pandemic."