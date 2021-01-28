Protesters, Security Forces Clash Anew in Tripoli

A new round of clashes broke out Thursday afternoon in Tripoli between security forces and demonstrators protesting dire economic conditions aggravated by the coronavirus lockdown.

The protesters were trying to storm Tripoli's serail through its main entrance, prompting security forces to fire tear gas from rooftops. They later managed to remove a part of the metallic gate of the building.

Security forces earlier fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the city’s al-Nour Square.

Earlier in the day, demonstrators staged angry demos outside the residences of Tripoli politicians Samir al-Jisr, Mohammed Kabbara, Ahmed Fatfat and Faisal Karami, where they set trash bins on fire and vandalized security cameras and plants.

The scope of the protests in Tripoli, now in their fourth day, appeared to be widening even as the nation grapples with both the pandemic and the worst economic crisis in Lebanon's history.

Overnight clashes in the city had left at least one person dead and 220 others injured.

Frustrations have boiled over in Tripoli amid deteriorating living conditions and strict coronavirus lockdown measures. The violence marks a serious escalation in protests that began Monday and are still ongoing until the moment.

The protesters have denounced the extended shutdown that exacerbated already dire conditions amid the unprecedented economic and financial crisis.

Tripoli, Lebanon's second largest city and the most impoverished, has been a center for demonstrations and rioting against Lebanon's political class.

A demo meanwhile got underway outside the Interior Ministry in Beirut in solidarity with Tripoli’s protesters. The demonstrators are expected to march to downtown Beirut later in the day where other protests are also scheduled.