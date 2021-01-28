Mustaqbal Slams 'Suspicious Hands' in Tripoli, Warns against 'Security Solution'

Al-Mustaqbal Movement announced Thursday that there are “suspicious hands that are working on plunging Tripoli into chaos” despite “the rightful scream that reflects the reality of social suffering in popular neighborhoods.”

In a statement, Mustaqbal said there is information confirming “the presence of a suspicious matter that reminds of the era of security chaos and the armed clashes that used to erupt at the request” of certain parties.

Noting that “a lot of stances over the past hours have confirmed the presence of partisan and political parties and local dignitaries that exploited citizens’ pain and funded groups some of which came from outside Tripoli,” the Movement criticized the performance of some security agencies.

“They turned a blind eye to practices that breach security and laws or refrained from supporting security forces at the right time,” Mustaqbal alleged.

“This negligence raises suspicions and question marks over the premeditated objectives behind the sabotage operations that targeted private and public property in the city,” it added.

The Movement however stressed that “a security solution for the social crisis” is not possible, emphasizing that “the vast majority of Tripoli’s sons will not be dragged into this vile plot.”