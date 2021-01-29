Berri Warns over 'Dangerous' and 'Suspicious' Unrest in Tripoli

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri on Friday described this week’s wave of violent protests in Tripoli as “dangerous” and “suspicious.”

“Those in charge of things -- especially those in the caretaker cabinet and those concerned with forming a rescue and mission government, as well as those obstructing its formation -- must quickly act to douse the political, security, social, developmental and health blazes,” Berri said.

He urged them to put an end to “the settling of scores and the conflict of foreign agendas whose flames have suspiciously started to erupt through the bloody scenes in Tripoli.”

The Speaker also called for thoroughly analyzing “the fires that were systematically and deliberately started overnight in official buildings, public facilities and municipal, educational and judicial institutions” in the northern city.