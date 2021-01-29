Fahmi Meets Security Chiefs, Urges Bigger Coordination

Caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi on Friday held a meeting with the country’s army chief and heads of security agencies in the wake of several days of violent protests in the northern city of Tripoli.

The conferees discussed “the security developments in all Lebanese regions, especially in the city of Tripoli,” the National News Agency said.

Fahmi for his part stressed “the need to boost coordination among all security agencies to protect citizens and public and private property,” NNA added.

“The acts of sabotage, attacks on public property and torching of the municipal building have nothing to do with the revolution of the hungry,” Fahmi said.

“Through the efforts of its reasonable sons, Tripoli will not be dragged behind those tampering with its security and the security of Lebanon and it will not allow the tendentious hands to sabotage it,” the minister added.

The meeting was attended by Army chief General Joseph Aoun, Internal Security Forces head Maj. Gen. Imad Othman, General Security chief Maj. Gen. Abbas Ibrahim, State Security head Maj. Gen. Tony Saliba, ISF Intelligence Branch chief Brig. Gen. Khaled Hammoud and military intelligence chief Brig. Gen. Tony Qahwaji.