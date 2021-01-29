Macron: We'll Do Everything to Form a Govt. in Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Friday that he will “do everything” to push for the formation of a new government in Lebanon.

“We’ll do everything for the formation of a government in Lebanon, even if it doesn’t meet all specifications,” Macron said in remarks to Al-Arabiya television.

Noting that he will make a third visit to Lebanon after “verifying key issues,” the French leader pointed out that “the Lebanese system is in crisis due to the diabolic alliance between corruption and intimidation.”

“The French initiative is the only thing that can allow moving forward towards a solution in Lebanon,” Macron added, noting that the initiative is “still on the table” and “there are no other solutions.”

“My sympathy goes to Lebanon’s people, while it leaders do not deserve their country,” Macron went on to say.

“Lebanon is a pluralistic model in a region lashed by madness. Lebanon’s people are great and they presented abroad unprecedented intellectual and cultural successes,” the French president added.