Army Intervenes after Minor Skirmishes in Tripoli

The restive northern city of Tripoli on Friday witnessed minor skirmishes between protesters and security forces after four days of violent clashes that left one person dead and over 250 injured.

In the afternoon, a number of young men gathered outside Tripoli’s Serail, the government’s main building in the city, where they pelted security forces with stones as some of them chanted “we’re hungry, we want to eat!”

Security forces fired tear gas to disperse them as army troops deployed around the city’s Abdul Hamid Karami Square, which is also known as al-Nour Square.

Troops also deployed outside Tripoli’s central bank branch and at the intersection between the Fouad Chehab Boulevard and the Miten Street.

The soldiers later intervened and pushed protesters away from Tripoli’s serail and the al-Nour Square, dispersing them to the neighboring streets after which they pelted the troops with stones.

Al-Jadeed TV later reported that calm was engulfing the city amid the presence of a few protesters and a huge deployment of army troops.