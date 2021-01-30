Report: Macron's Third Visit to Lebanon ‘Will Be Different’

The controversial Lebanese file and the problematic formation of a government in Lebanon are reportedly being addressed by French authorities with “seriousness,” al-Joumhouria daily reported on Saturday.

French diplomatic sources reportedly asserted that officials in France address the Lebanese file as a “priority” at this time interval, unlike the case a few weeks ago, reported the daily.

They added that the third expected visit of French President Emmanuel Macron to Beirut is going to be “different” from the previous visits in terms of “direct supervision of the mechanism of the French initiative, the first item of which is the formation of a mission government,” in Lebanon.

The daily added that although the Elysee did not set a specific date for Macron's visit to Beirut, the sources consider it should not be delayed due to the “criticality” of the Lebanese file.

Contacts between French and Lebanese authorities have not stopped in that regard.

On Friday, Macron announced in remarks to Al-Arabiya television that he will “do everything” to push for the formation of a new government in Lebanon, even if it doesn’t meet all specifications.”