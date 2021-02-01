Report: Berri to Make a Stance on Govt Deadlock
After weeks of maintaining silence on the government formation impasse, Speaker Nabih Berri, who backs a French initiative in that direction, is expected to make a stance on Monday, the An Nahar newspaper reported.
Berri is also scheduled to meet with French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo at Ain el-Tineh, added the daily.
An-Nahar said Berri pins hopes on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron who made several endeavors to ease the impasse.
Macron is expected to make his third visit to Lebanon in a bid to push for the formation of a much-needed government.
He visited Lebanon twice since the mass Beirut explosion on August 4, and made several attempts to ease the stalemate.
Talk talk talk... this is all these incompetent idiots are good for... the real problem is that their sheep listen...
All of you resign, let the people elect new DNA to run the country. You are all corrupt and is incapable to fix the problem.