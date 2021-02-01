Report: Berri to Make a Stance on Govt Deadlock

After weeks of maintaining silence on the government formation impasse, Speaker Nabih Berri, who backs a French initiative in that direction, is expected to make a stance on Monday, the An Nahar newspaper reported.

Berri is also scheduled to meet with French Ambassador to Lebanon Anne Grillo at Ain el-Tineh, added the daily.

An-Nahar said Berri pins hopes on the initiative of French President Emmanuel Macron who made several endeavors to ease the impasse.

Macron is expected to make his third visit to Lebanon in a bid to push for the formation of a much-needed government.

He visited Lebanon twice since the mass Beirut explosion on August 4, and made several attempts to ease the stalemate.