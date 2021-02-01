Presidency Says Aoun Not Seeking One-Third Share but Keen on Naming Ministers
The Presidency on Monday denied that President Michel Aoun is seeking a one-third share in the new cabinet.
“Political and journalistic circles are insisting on circulating that President Michel Aoun is demanding to get the blocking one-third in the new government which has led to delaying its formation, despite the statements and stances issued by the Baabda Palace that confirm that such allegations are baseless,” the Presidency’s press office said in a statement.
Stressing that the president has “never demanded” to get a one-third share, the press office pointed out that Aoun is however keen on “practicing his right to naming government ministers who are specialist and competent and who would gain confidence inside and outside the country.”
This is aimed at preserving “national partnership” and “Lebanon’s higher interest,” the press office added.
In a cabinet of supposedly technocrats this question should not even have arisen.
God bless Shia appointed and owned Maronite FPM Christian Maronite President Michel Aoun for denying he is after one-third share in the new cabinet.
The president is well known for being Self-less and only wants 6 ministers out of an 18 member cabinet including the Justice Ministry, the Interior Ministry, and Ministry of Defense. By securing these ministries the President will ensure the arrest of all those infiltrators and punishment according to just standards.
Shea Shia Shea !!!
– If there is election today, Aoun/FPM won’t get one deputy. Aoun this Useful Idiot is a premeditated assassin of a country and the future of its children. He and Basil must rot in prison for any justice. Hizbollah is a creation by Iran’s criminal regime and therefore by definition a foreign agent and an invading militia. Since 2000 Iran wants to equip Hizb with high precision rockets to create a balance of terror with Israel to serve as an attack dog for its nuclear aim and regional hegemony. Anyone would know this is a kiss of death to Lebanon that prospers with its tourism, democracy and freedom and a preferred place for western firms with their good paying jobs. Aoun knew the risks but sold Lebanon for 30 pieces of silver. Aoun is a curse on Lebanon as much as Hizb is a curse on Shia. They both destroyed a country that had by far the best potential in the region. Their day of reckoning is coming! Anyone supporting Aoun or Hizb is a traitor.