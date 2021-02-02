Report: Macron, Berri 'Stir' Government Formation Impasse

Speaker Nabih Berri’s recent statement, and a recent phone call between French President Emmanuel Macron and his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun gave “positive” signals on the government formation process, al-Akhbar daily reported on Tuesday.

The Speaker has not made any position or stance since the designation of PM-designate Saad Hariri in October 2020.

On October 28, Berri said he expected a government within “four or five days shall positive atmospheres linger.” He has made no statement since, said the daily.

On Monday, Berri broke his “silence” making a statement and affirming continued efforts to help ease the government deadlock. He stressed that veto powers must not be given to any political party.

Berri’s statement came one day after Macron called Aoun about the government formation process. It also came after a heated exchange of tirades between Baabda Palace and the Center House over the formation.

Al-Akhbar said although discussions between Aoun and Macron were not fully disclosed, but “reliable” sources spoke about the possibility of easing the impasse, which may soon be translated into a solution.