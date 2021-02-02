Lebanese Army Slams Israel Violations, Urges End to Occupation

The Lebanese Army on Tuesday raised the issue of Israel’s intensification of its violations against Lebanon’s sovereignty in recent weeks and the need for it to withdraw from Lebanese territory it is still occupying.

The remarks were discussed in the first UNIFIL-hosted Tripartite meeting of 2021 that was attended by senior officers from the Lebanese and Israeli armies at a U.N. position in Ras Al Naqoura.

“The meeting tackled the latest incidents that happened along the Blue Line, from the abduction of the shepherd to the attempt to kidnap another and the theft of cows,” the Lebanese Army said in a statement.

It added: “The Lebanese side condemned the Israeli enemy’s continued territorial, maritime and aerial violations of Lebanese sovereignty, and the intensive overflights and violations by the aircraft of the Israeli enemy over Lebanese territory.”

It also reiterated Lebanon’s commitment to “all U.N. resolutions, especially Resolution 1701 with all its stipulations,” while stressing the need for “the Israeli enemy’s withdrawal from all occupied territory.”

The army identified the occupied territory as “the area adjacent to the north of the Blue Line; the Shebaa Farms, Kfarshouba Hills and the northern part of the Ghajar village, and the occupied B1 area.”

It also renewed its call for “listing the occupied B1 area in the coming U.N. reports and resolutions, akin to the rest of the aforementioned occupied areas.”