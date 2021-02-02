Reports: Hariri to Meet al-Sisi after Aoun Meets Egypt Ambassador

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will leave Wednesday for Cairo to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, media reports said on Tuesday.

“President Michel Aoun met today with Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon and PM-designate Saad Hariri will leave tomorrow for Cairo to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,” pro-Hizbullah journalist Salem Zahran tweeted.

“Will Egypt engage in the details of the Lebanese file through the gateway of the government’s formation?” he asked.