Mobile version

Reports: Hariri to Meet al-Sisi after Aoun Meets Egypt Ambassador

by Naharnet Newsdesk 02 February 2021, 20:58
W460

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri will leave Wednesday for Cairo to meet with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, media reports said on Tuesday.

“President Michel Aoun met today with Egypt’s ambassador to Lebanon and PM-designate Saad Hariri will leave tomorrow for Cairo to meet President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi,” pro-Hizbullah journalist Salem Zahran tweeted.

“Will Egypt engage in the details of the Lebanese file through the gateway of the government’s formation?” he asked.

SourceNaharnet
Lebanon
Comments 1
Thumb tric.bortugal 03 February 2021, 00:25

well played sa3dan hariri. President outranks ambassador. Sunni Sunni Sunni !!

Reply Report