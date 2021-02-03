Al-Sisi Voices Support for Lebanon During Hariri Talks

Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday voiced continued support for crisis-hit Lebanon during his meeting with PM-designate Saad Hariri in Cairo, stressing that a Lebanese government should be formed soon to face the challenges.

“Egypt is ready to provide all kinds of support and assistance to help Lebanon overcome its crises, mainly the repercussions of the port explosion and the Coronavirus pandemic,” said al-Sisi.

On the delayed government formation, he said: "We hope the acceleration of efforts to form an independent government capable of handling the challenges and preserving the capabilities of the brotherly Lebanese people and the unity of its national fabric,” stated Sisi.

Hariri had arrived in Cairo Wednesday for talks the Egyptian President. He will later meet with the Egyptian foreign minister and the Arab league chief.