Maronite Patriarch Beshara al-Rahi held talks Wednesday in Bkirki with U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Dorothy Shea.

The National News Agency said al-Rahi and Shea discussed the general situations and stressed the need for the formation of a new government as soon as possible.

They agreed that the new government will have a mission to “rescue Lebanon from its political, economic and social crises,” NNA added.