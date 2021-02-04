Aoun Urges Speedy Probe in Slim's Murder, Diab Vows No Leniency

President Michel Aoun on Thursday asked State Prosecutor Ghassan Oueidat to carry out the necessary investigations to unveil the circumstances of the assassination of anti-Hizbullah Shiite activist Lokman Salim in the southern town of al-Addousiyeh.

The president also stressed “the need to speed up the investigation” to identify the sides that carried out the murder.

Caretaker Prime Minister Hassan Diab for his part asked caretaker Interior Minister Mohammed Fahmi to order security agencies to conduct prompt investigations in order to “unveil the circumstances, pursue the culprits, arrest them and refer them to the judiciary as soon as possible.”

He also emphasized that “this awful crime should not pass without accountability,” pledging that “there will be no leniency in following up these investigations until the end” and that “the state will carry out its duties in this regard.”