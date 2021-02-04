U.N. Says Killing of Lokman Slim is a Loss for Lebanon

Najat Rochdi, the U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Lebanon, on Thursday expressed her shock and sadness over the assassination of Lebanese anti-Hizbullah activist and publicist Lokman Slim.

Rochdi extended her deep condolences to Slim’s family and friends and voiced solidarity with the Lebanese people and society as a whole.

“The killing of a courageous and engaged intellectual is a loss to all the Lebanese people,” the U.N. official said.

Rochdi urged for a thorough, quick and transparent investigation and judicial process to bring all those responsible for this "outrageous act" to justice.

“The Lebanese people deserve an independent and effective judiciary that produces results in a timely manner, ensures accountability and ends impunity in Lebanon,” the U.N. official added.

Rochdi concluded: “Mr. Slim stood for the freedom to express opinions and engage in the civic space. This must be preserved and protected -- it is part of the pluralism that defines Lebanon.”

Human Rights Watch meanwhile called Slim "a tireless and prolific advocate for a just and democratic Lebanon," and called for a transparent, independent investigation "to reverse the culture of impunity for grave crimes that has pervaded since the civil war."