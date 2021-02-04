Amal Condemns Slim's Murder, FPM Urges No 'Exploitation'

The Amal Movement on Thursday condemned “the crime of the assassination of political activist and researched Lokman Slim.”

In a statement, Amal’s Central Press Office also demanded “a security and judicial investigation as soon as possible to unveil the culprits and punish them.”

The Free Patriotic Movement meanwhile deplored Slim’s assassination and called on judicial and security agencies to “finish the investigations with the needed speed in order to fulfill justice and honor the truth.”

The FPM also called for refraining from “exploiting this crime to stir strife,” warning that “the usual blood hunters have started a political exploitation process.”

It added that “the strictest penalties should be handed to its perpetrators whoever they may be to underline that assassinations and political violence are two things that cannot be tolerated in Lebanon, because they contradict with the meaning of the pluralism of the Lebanese.”

“Having a different opinion is a sacred right and is at the heart of the FPM’s rhetoric and approach,” the Movement added.