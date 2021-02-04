Hariri Says Slim was Clear in Identifying Source of 'Threat' to Lebanon

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Thursday described slain anti-Hizbullah activist and researcher Lokman Slim as “a new martyr on the path of Lebanon’s freedom and democracy.”

“His assassination is inseparable from the course of the previous assassinations. Lokman Slim was perhaps clearer than everyone in pinpointing where the threat to the country is coming from,” Hariri tweeted.

“He did not compromise nor back down and he offered his blood and pure soul as a sacrifice for Lebanon’s salvation. May he rest in peace and we and all sovereignty advocates will continue the battle of freedom,” the PM-designate added.

He also stressed that “condemnation is no longer enough” and “it is required to unveil the criminals in order to stop the spiteful killing machine.”