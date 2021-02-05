Lebanon Allows Emergency Use of Russian Vaccine

The Lebanese health ministry on Friday issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Russian anti-Covid vaccine Sputnik V.

“The scientific and technical committee formed by caretaker Health Minister Hamad Hassan to look into the registration of vaccines submitted by the private sector has agreed to issue an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for the Sputnik V vaccine,” the National News Agency said.

“Its importation shall be limited to a licensed medicine warehouse,” NNA added.

The move allows “the marketing of the vaccine according to applicable conditions and an agreement will be made with the importing companies to guarantee the registration of citizens who receive the vaccine,” the agency said.

The committee will study other requests for the importation of additional vaccines, including China’s Sinopharm, in its coming meetings, NNA added.

Lebanon will this month launch its anti-Covid vaccination campaign with the arrival of vaccines from U.S. firm Pfizer.