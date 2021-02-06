Report: French Envoy Expected in Beirut over Government

All the mediations, initiatives and efforts exerted by Lebanese sides to ease the government impasse have so far “failed,” al-Akhbar daily reported on Saturday.

The impetus at present largely depends on foreign efforts, mainly French, to ease the conflict between President Michel Aoun and PM-designate Saad Hariri on the formation, presidency sources told the daily.

The latest French steps towards Lebanon involved sending "unofficial messages" to the Presidency, revealing that Macron will send a presidential envoy to Beirut "without specifying the program or timing of the visit,” according to Baabda sources.

French officials have also made contacts with Speaker Nabih Berri to learn about the latest developments, they added.

France is keen on maintaining their drive to speed a government in Lebanon before Macron visits Beirut as expected.