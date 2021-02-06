Army Detains Two in Arsal over IS Links

The Lebanese army arrested two members of the Islamic State jihadist group in the northeastern border town of Arsal, al-Jadeed TV reported Saturday.

The military arrested the two Syrian militants during army raids in Arsal.

It comes as part of a series of detentions conducted by the army since week, that led to the arrest of 18 members of the IS group, 13 Syrian nationals and 5 Lebanese, added al-Jadeed.

The army staged several raids in the last twenty four hours and seized guns and ammunition found in the houses of suspects in Arsal.