Army Detains Two in Arsal over IS Links
The Lebanese army arrested two members of the Islamic State jihadist group in the northeastern border town of Arsal, al-Jadeed TV reported Saturday.
The military arrested the two Syrian militants during army raids in Arsal.
It comes as part of a series of detentions conducted by the army since week, that led to the arrest of 18 members of the IS group, 13 Syrian nationals and 5 Lebanese, added al-Jadeed.
The army staged several raids in the last twenty four hours and seized guns and ammunition found in the houses of suspects in Arsal.
"The Lebanese army arrested two members of the Islamic State jihadist group in the northeastern border town of Arsal"
Were they carrying their membership cards and photo ID with them?
The ISIS on Demand resurfaces just when Iran and Hezbollah need it.
Enough with the IS bullshit already. Stop pulling ISIS out of your hat!
You want to arrest criminals? Arrest the hezbollah militia fighters. Then you will make a difference. Meanwhile you are just an overpaid useless army of expensive losers.