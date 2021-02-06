FPM Says Its Agreement with Hizbullah Failed at State-Building
The Free Patriotic Movement said Saturday that an agreement it struck with Hizbullah has failed at achieving a state-building project and the rule of law.
“On the anniversary of the Mikhael agreement signed between the FPM and Hizbullah, the political council of the FPM believes this understanding needs to be examined,” the FPM political council said in a statement after an online meeting led by MP Jebran Bassil.
It added, the agreement “spared Lebanon the evil of strife and division, safeguarding it from foreign aggression, it deterred Israel and repelled terrorism, but it did not succeed in building the state and the rule of law.
“The council considers that developing this understanding in the direction of opening new horizons and hopes for the Lebanese is a condition for its continued viability, as it is no longer needed if those committed to it do not succeed in the battle to build the state and the honorable Lebanese victory over the corrupt alliance that destroys any resistance or struggle,” it added.
On 6 February 2006, the Free Patriotic Movement and Hizbullah signed a memorandum of understanding in Mar Mikhael Church located in Beirut. It established an alliance that has been influential in the Lebanese politics since then.
FPM Says its' agreement with Hizbullah failed at state-building; but it succeeded in building the wealth of many, until not long ago poor, FPM officials including it's current and former presidents. The MOU also succeeded in appointing a senile demented deserter as president by terror and threats. Lastly, the agreement further aided Hizbullah in its' systematic pursuit of demographic changes in Christian majority regions of Hadath, Jbeil and the coast of Jdeideh.
There’s something in the air and it stinks. They’re cooking something and I hope it isn’t related to the new US administration.
<img src="https://english.aawsat.com/sites/default/files/styles/550x350/public/2021/02/06/cartoon-6-2-2021-e.jpg?itok=0b6K_zBl">
These bilateral agreements should be and are illegal. One party, the FPM, accepts a terror militia's weapons in exchange for the terror militia allowing the FPM to assume political power and steal government and the people's resources.
Didn't expect that----it tells us that FPM knows that kizb killed Slim. Kizb going to catch some people and call them the killers to try to save face now (and of course pay them to keep their mouths shut)
As if.
Like FPM please explain to me what were you expecting when you aligned with a militia> The whole idea of a militia is undermine state institutions, so spare us your sentiments now. Having buyers remorse I see.
The only reason you aligned with Hizbos is to get to the presidency and win MP seats, knowing full well you have absolutely nothing in common (ideology wise) with a fanatical islamo fascist party.
Little too late to wake up and smell the coffee meanwhile the many and many dead citizens had already smelled that burning coffee that destroyed the country, and only kept the farm boys getting paid thru Iran.