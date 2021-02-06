FPM Says Its Agreement with Hizbullah Failed at State-Building

The Free Patriotic Movement said Saturday that an agreement it struck with Hizbullah has failed at achieving a state-building project and the rule of law.

“On the anniversary of the Mikhael agreement signed between the FPM and Hizbullah, the political council of the FPM believes this understanding needs to be examined,” the FPM political council said in a statement after an online meeting led by MP Jebran Bassil.

It added, the agreement “spared Lebanon the evil of strife and division, safeguarding it from foreign aggression, it deterred Israel and repelled terrorism, but it did not succeed in building the state and the rule of law.

“The council considers that developing this understanding in the direction of opening new horizons and hopes for the Lebanese is a condition for its continued viability, as it is no longer needed if those committed to it do not succeed in the battle to build the state and the honorable Lebanese victory over the corrupt alliance that destroys any resistance or struggle,” it added.

On 6 February 2006, the Free Patriotic Movement and Hizbullah signed a memorandum of understanding in Mar Mikhael Church located in Beirut. It established an alliance that has been influential in the Lebanese politics since then.