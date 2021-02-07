Protesters Block Two Roads in Beirut

Protesters on Sunday used burning tires and trash bins to block the road under the Cola bridge in Beirut and on the road linking Cola to the UNESCO area.

Al-Jadeed TV said the protesters were denouncing the decision to extend the anti-coronavirus lockdown.

The National News Agency meanwhile said that the demonstrators were rallying in rejection of “the economic and social situations in the country, the silencing of activists through arrests, and the latest assassination that targeted the activist Lokman Slim.”