Restaurants Allowed to Offer 24/24 Delivery, Drive-Thru Services
Lebanon’s Tourism Ministry on Sunday allowed that restaurants will be allowed to offer around-the-clock delivery and drive-thru services as of Monday.
No customers will be allowed inside the restaurants, the Ministry added in a statement.
Lebanon will on Monday ease strict lockdown measures that have been in place since January 14.
The country enforced the full lockdown after a dramatic surge in coronavirus cases in the wake of the Christmas and New Year holidays.
