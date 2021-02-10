Alloush Says KSA Has Resumed Diplomacy, Hariri Takes Own Decision

Saudi Arabia has decided to resume its diplomatic activity in Lebanon, at least through its ambassador who has returned to Beirut in recent days, al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy head ex-MP Mustafa Alloush said on Wednesday.

“Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri takes his own decisions, while Saudi Arabia’s problem is with Lebanon, most importantly as to how the government can be formed,” Alloush added in a TV interview.

As for Hariri’s movements, Alloush said that “all French meetings get declared, and accordingly any official meeting between Hariri and (French President Emmanuel) Macron will be publicized.”

Separately, Alloush said that today’s phone call between Hariri and Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat was aimed at mending ties between the two political leaders in the wake of the latest tensions.