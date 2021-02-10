Hariri Holds Phone Talks with Jumblat

Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblat has received a phone call from Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri, the PSP said on Wednesday.

The two men “discussed the developments of the governmental file and the general situations,” the PSP added in a brief statement.

“There was a common evaluation of the current developments,” the PSP said.

Al-Mustaqbal Movement deputy chief ex-MP Mustafa Alloush meanwhile said that the phone call was aimed at mending ties between the two political leaders in the wake of the latest tensions between them.

“Jumblat also needs to defuse tensions, because the attack usually starts from his side,” Alloush added, in a TV interview.