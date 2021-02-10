Hariri Urges Int'l Action after Huthi Attack on Saudi Airport

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri on Wednesday strongly condemned an attack by Yemen’s Huthi rebels on a Saudi airport.

“The attack on the Abha airport in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia by the Huthi militias is a war crime by all standards,” Hariri said in a tweet.

“It is a dangerous development that requires urgent international action to put an end to these crimes,” Hariri added.

“All solidarity with the kingdom and its leadership,” he went on to say.

The attack on the airport left a civilian plane in flames according to Saudi officials.

Yemen's Iran-backed Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the attack and said the facility was being used to launch attacks on Yemen.