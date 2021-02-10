Mobile version

7.5-Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off Coasts of Vanuatu, New Caledonia

by Naharnet Newsdesk 10 February 2021, 17:00
A 7.5-magnitude earthquake struck off the coasts of Vanuatu and New Caledonia on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, sparking a tsunami warning for surrounding nations.

The quake struck at just after midnight on Thursday local time (1320 GMT) about 415 kilometers east of Vao in New Caledonia at a depth of 10 kilometers, according to USGS.

"Hazardous tsunami waves from this earthquake are possible within the next three hours," the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said.

SourceAgence France Presse
