South Prosecutor Meets Security Chiefs over Lokman Slim's Case

The attorney general of the South, Judge Rahif Ramadan, held a broad meeting Thursday to follow up on the investigations into the killing of prominent activist and researcher Lokman Slim.

The meeting, at Ramadan’s office at Sidon’s Justice Palace, was attended by the heads of the security and military agencies in the South.

The conferees “stressed the need to continue the investigations and for full coordination among the security agencies in order to unveil the perpetrators,” state-run National News Agency said.

The meeting was attended by the head of military intelligence in the South Col. Suheil Harb, head of the Internal Security Forces Intelligence Branch in the South Col. Zaher Assi, head of the ISF in the South Brig. Gen. Ghassan Shamseddine, his assistant Col. Hussein Osseiran, head of State Security in the South Col. Fadi Karanouh, head of General Security in the South Col. Ali Hoteit, Jwayya police station chief Capt. Ahmed Khreis and Nabatiyeh police station chief Maj. Hassan Hammoud.