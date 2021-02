U.S. President Joe Biden will take part, remotely, in next week's Munich Security Conference, the organizers said Thursday.

We are pleased and honored to announce that @POTUS Joe #Biden will return virtually to the @MunSecConf stage on February 19," the organizers of the annual event said on Twitter.

Biden took part in the 2009 and 2013 Munich Security Conferences when he was vice president to Barack Obama.