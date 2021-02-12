Lebanon to Begin Covid Vaccination Campaign Sunday

The Health Ministry announced that Lebanon's vaccination campaign against Coronavirus will begin on February 14 for individuals incorporated in the first phase according to the vaccine rollout recommendations.

Lebanon is expecting its first delivery of vaccine doses on Saturday, said the Ministry.

As per a roll out recommendation, a panel of medical and public health experts in Lebanon decided the vaccine should be given first to frontline essential health workers and people aged 75 years and older.

Lebanon on Monday began a gradual easing of coronavirus restrictions, after three weeks of draconian measures imposed to stem a surge in cases and ease the burden on overwhelmed hospitals.

The country of more than six million has officially recorded 331,152 coronavirus cases, including 3,866 deaths -- including a record daily toll of 63 fatalities on Thursday.