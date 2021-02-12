Presidency: PM-designate Had Nothing New on Govt File
The presidency Friday said that President Michel Aoun received PM-designate Saad Hariri at Baabda Palace and that Hariri “had nothing new regarding the government formation file,” the presidency wrote in an official tweet.
It added that the two men met at “Hariri’s request after his tour abroad and discussed the formation of the upcoming government,” adding that “it became evident that the PM-designate did not bring anything new at the government level,” it said in its tweet.
For his part, Hariri told reporters after talks with Aoun that “there was no progress on the government file,” and that he briefed the president on his meetings with foreign and Arab leaders.
Hariri met the presidents of Egypt and France during his tour.
