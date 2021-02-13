Report: Egypt ‘Concerned’ about Economy, Security in Lebanon

Everyone is awaiting the developments regarding the government stalemate in Lebanon, amid reports that Egypt, which was part of the PM-designate’s destinations last week, shows “apprehension” regarding the security and economic situation in Lebanon, Nidaa al-Watan newspaper reported Saturday.

Diplomatic sources told the daily that Egypt has always shown “support” for Lebanon at the “moral and political levels,” and that it has “never abandoned” Lebanon.

The sources recall the “pivotal” role that Egypt played in Lebanon following the assassination of former PM Rafik Hariri. But the country got “preoccupied with its internal concerns after the fall of President Hosni Mubarak,” they said.

Today, Egypt reportedly returns with President Abdul Fattah el-Sisi to play its regional role, and coordinates its steps with Saudi Arabia and the Emirates.

A meeting between al-Sisi and PM-designate Saad Hariri last week was a key point in Hariri’s foreign trip, that included a visit to France, to ease the hurdles of forming a government.

Egypt expressed support for Hariri’s mission, but concurrently saw no no hope for Lebanon’s salvation except through forming a government of specialists that revives a French initiative launched by President Emmanuel Macron.

According to information obtained by the daily, Egypt could dispatch an envoy to Lebanon for talks with Lebanese parties.

Nidaa al-Watan said that Egypt was ready to provide help but it knows very well that it will face major problems, the first of which is the growing influence of "Hizbullah".

The lack of political balance in the Lebanese arena constitutes another major problem, it added. Today, the presidency of the republic and the parliamentary majority are in the Iranian embrace which will impede any solution.