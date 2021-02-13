Allouch: The President Bears Responsibility for the Destruction of Lebanon

Al-Mustaqbal Movement MP Moustafa Allouch said Saturday that “the responsibility for the destruction of the Lebanese Republic rests with the President,” amid failed efforts to form a new government in crisis-hit Lebanon.

In remarks he made to VDL (100.5) radio station, Allouch said that “without international support, Lebanon is going to disintegrate, and the responsibility for the disintegration of Greater Lebanon, which was established by Patriarch Howayek, is with (President Michel) Aoun.”

On PM-designate Saad Hariri’s meeting Friday with Aoun at Baabda Palace after a dispute between the two men, Allouch said: “PM-designate Saad Hariri has visited Baabda to break the stalemate. He was clear to say he seeks the formation of an 18-seat cabinet of experts without any blocking one-third,” powers for any political party.

Alloush pointed out that Aoun’s ally, “Hizbullah stands by watching while Iran awaits what will happen with the new US administration.”