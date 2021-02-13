RHUH Staff to Get Vaccine in Less than 24 hrs, Abiad Says

Firass Abiad, the head of Rafik Hariri University Hospital, said the hospital staff who led the fight against coronavirus will be among the first to get Covid vaccine arriving Saturday in Lebanon.

“Less than 24 hrs to go. Almost one year after RHUH received the first Covid19 patient in Lebanon, and then hundreds more, our staff, deservedly, will be amongst the first healthcare workers to receive the vaccine,” Abiad said in a tweet.

“The best gift one can ask for on Valentines’s day,” added Abiad.

In recent weeks, Lebanon has seen a dramatic increase in virus cases, following the holiday season when restrictions were eased and thousands of expatriates flew home for a visit.

Lebanon's vaccination program is set to begin Sunday.

The World Bank approved $34 million to help pay for vaccines for Lebanon that will inoculate over 2 million people.