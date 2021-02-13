Military Receives Three Helicopters from U.S.

The United States on Saturday delivered three Huey II helicopters to the Lebanese army during a ceremony attended by Army chief General Joseph Aoun, Major General Milad Ishaq, and U.S. ambassador to Lebanon Dorothoy Shea, the National News agency reported.

Ishaq delivered a speech in which he praised the armies of Lebanon and the US, noting that "this occasion demonstrates the continued qualitative support provided by the U.S. to the army and the strengthening of its military air capabilities.”

He also said it shows “confidence of the American authorities in the national role that the army plays in protecting Lebanon from danger.”

For her part, the U.S. ambassador pointed out that "the helicopters provided by the United States would contribute directly to improving the operational capabilities of the army and ensuring that it performs its various tasks in the defense of Lebanon and its people."