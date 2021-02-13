Hariri Marks Assassination Anniversary of his Father Sunday

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri is scheduled to mark the 16th assassination anniversary of his slain father Rafik Hariri and his companions, Hariri’s press office said in a statement.

Hariri will deliver a televised speech addressing the Lebanese on this occasion, added the statement.

Media reports on Saturday said that Hariri is likely to shed the light on the government impasse.

The Feb. 14, 2005 assassination killed Hariri and 21 others and wounded more than 200 people, stunning a nation long used to violence.