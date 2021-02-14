Hariri Visits Father's Grave ahead of Murder Anniversary Speech

Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri visited Sunday the grave of his father, slain ex-PM Rafik Hariri, in downtown Beirut, where he prayed for his soul.

He was accompanied by the head of the al-Mustaqbal parliamentary bloc, MP Bahia Hariri, who is his aunt, as well as his uncle Chafik Hariri.

They also visited the graves of slain minister Mohammed Shatah, slain Maj. Gen. Wissam al-Hassan and their companions.

Hariri is scheduled to deliver a televised address marking the anniversary of his father's assassination at 4:00 pm.