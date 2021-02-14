Geagea Commemorating Hariri: Truth Has Not Stopped the Killers

Lebanese Forces leader Samir Geagea on Sunday published two tweets commemorating slain ex-PM Rafik Hariri on the 16th anniversary of his assassination.

“The truth has not stopped the killers, only justice can stop them!” Geagea said in the first tweet, which included a picture of Hariri.

He was apparently linking the fact that the only convict in the case is yet to be arrested to the recent assassination of prominent anti-Hizbullah activist and researcher Lokman Slim.

In another tweet, Geagea said: “Even if they killed your body, Rafik Hariri, on a dark night, you still live inside every student, your image shows on every construction, you manifest in every sign of modernism, and you are present in the dream of the free and independent state… We won’t forget you.”

Hariri and 21 other people were killed in a massive suicide truck bombing on February 14, 2005.

The U.N.-backed Special Tribunal for Lebanon convicted Salim Ayyash, 57, of the murder but acquitted three others over lack of evidence after a trial that ended on August 18, 2020.

The four were supposed members of Iran-backed Hizbullah and none turned up for the trial after the group refused to hand them over.