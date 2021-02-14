Presidency: Hariri Trying to Impose New Norms that Violate Constitution

The Presidency on Sunday swiftly responded to remarks voiced by Prime Minister-designate Saad Hariri about the cabinet formation process.

“Once again PM-designate Saad Hariri took advantage of the anniversary of the martyrdom of his father, ex-PM Rafik Hariri, to deliver a speech in which he tackled the circumstances of the formation of the new government and included a lot of fallacies and baseless statements,” the Presidency said in a statement.

“We do not intend to respond in detail because it is impossible to summarize 14 sessions in one statement,” the Presidency added.

It however noted that “what the PM-designate admitted in his speech is enough to prove that he is trying to impose new norms that violate standards, the constitution and the National Pact.”

In his speech earlier in the day, Hariri stressed that it is “impossible” to grant President Michel Aoun’s camp seven seats, or a one-third-plus-one share, in the new government, arguing that giving a certain side such a veto power would impede the reform process.

He also denied “infringing on the rights of Christians” in his negotiations with Aoun.